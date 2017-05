WDBX now has archived programming, as part of our recent partnership with the Pacifica Radio Network. Feel free to catch your favorite programs at your leisure– most music programs are archived for two weeks following the original broadcast, and most talk programs are archived for 60 days. Visit http://archive.wdbx.org to get started listening! As the summer approaches, we will be making steps to improve the archive and streaming stability with help from the City of Carbondale, Clearwave Communications, and Mayer Networks– if you have a problem using the archive, let us know!