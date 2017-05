Our friends at Merchop support WDBX with limited edition WDBX t-shirts! This design features a timely and applicable Romani proverb reminding us of the power of music and community. Get yours now at: http://merchop.com/shop/ wdbx/limited-edition-wdbx- drive-shirt-go-where-there-is- music-shirt/

These shirts are not only good-looking, but directly benefit community radio with every sale!