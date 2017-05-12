Mark your calendars for Friday, May 26th– WDBX is hosting Member & Volunteer Appreciation Night at Brews Brothers Taproom in Murphysboro! This event is FREE, so come hang out with us! We’ll have door prizes, a 50/50 drawing, and live music from Fiddlerick & The Bourbon Boys, plus, meet our DJs and get your hands on some cool WDBX merch. It’s a great night with great music, and a fun way to see your WDBX family! See you there!

WDBX Member & Volunteer Appreciation Night

Brews Brothers Taproom, Murphysboro

6pm-?