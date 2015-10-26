Introducing the WDBX Community Calendar

Everyone is pretty excited about streaming, but there’s something else on the new WDBX site that’s awesome– the WDBX Community Calendar! Need to know what to do this weekend? The WDBX Community Calendar has you covered, whether you want to find where your favorite new band is playing, catch an art opening, or get out for some theater. You’ll also find public meetings, school and church events, fundraisers, kids’ activities, and local sports!

How does WDBX stay on top of all these events? With your help! If your organization, team, church, non-profit, etc has an event happening– submit it! This isn’t like other community calendars, though. No need to hope that someone reads your e-mail and decides to add your event. Just fill in the details, and your event is automatically submitted for one-click approval. It’s super-simple, so give it a shot!