Fall Membership Drive goal is met!

WDBX sends a huge THANK YOU to all our listener-supporters for their generous gifts during our recent WDBX Fall Membership Drive. Although fundraising took a bit longer than usual, we have all been delighted to see how Southern Illinois has once again pulled together to keep community radio healthy.

During the Drive, many supporters expressed their apologies for small donation amounts– let me assure you that every donation is worthwhile and sincerely appreciated, regardless of the amount. The important thing is the cooperative effort. We can continue to achieve great things together.

As always, thank you for your listenership and your support!