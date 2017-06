The WDBX House Party returns to Hangar 9, Saturday July 15th from 9pm-2am with another night of good vibes and old school music for the hip-hop community! DJ sets from J-Soul, P-Degree, DJ JD, DJ Buttafly– and a live performance by Lyrical Nomad the Beans & Greens Band! Prizes for best dressed old-school singles and couple. Doors 8pm, music at 9pm, $5 cover to benefit WDBX community radio.