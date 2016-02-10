Wallflowers’ Night Out, February 12th @ Cristaudos

This Friday, February 12th, you can help WDBX kick off our Spring Friendship Drive at the Wallflowers’ Night Out! Music from Carbondale’s greasiest lounge belter Lonely Tugger & The Heart-Strings will go great with some Little Egypt Beer– and the cover is only $5! We’ll also have some of our brand-new tie-dye WDBX t-shirts, so you won’t want to miss those!

Wallflowers’ Night Out is at Cristaudo’s from 7-11pm, Friday, February 12th. Don’t miss it! Support Community Radio in Southern Illinois!