Fall Friendship Drive Extended

Originally scheduled to last just three weeks, the WDBX Fall Friendship has now been extended, due to difficulties meeting our $16,000 goal. As of Thursday, September 15, pledged funds were at 32% of the goal; this is just over $5000 pledged. WDBX is your source for the best local music, news, and discussions in Southern Illinois– we’re a part of your day, every day. Community radio strengthens our relationships with one another, creates greater civic engagement, and improves the resilience of our community. In short, WDBX makes Southern Illinois a healthier and better place to live. Please help us reach our $16,000 goal now by making a donation in any amount.